Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:27 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
President-elect Donald Trump had a strong response Saturday to the controversial remarks made by Rep. John Lewis on Friday, in which the longtime congressman from Georgia and civil rights icon questioned the legitimacy of Trump's presidency.
Trump took to his favorite platform, Twitter, to address the issue. He said that Lewis should focus on the needs of his district.
Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 14, 2017
Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)January 14, 2017
mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
Lewis made the remarks during a "Meet the Press" interview. When asked if Lewis will be able to work with Trump, Lewis said that he believes in forgiveness, but that it would be very difficult to work with him.
"I don't see the President-elect as a legitimate president," Lewis said. When asked why he doesn't view Trump's presidency as legitimate, Lewis said that it was because of the Russians involvement in helping Trump getting elected and helping to destroy the candidacy of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Trump's retort sparked debate on Twitter.
Reality check; @repjohnlewis represents CD5, which has a higher mean income than 10 of the state's 14 districts. https://t.co/dLU6sQpZgh— Tom Bonier (@tbonier)January 14, 2017
