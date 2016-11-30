By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A 10-year-old boy shot and killed himself Thursday after his mother sent him to his room for a timeout.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Clearwater Police detectives said Ian Sevostjanov apparently shot himself when he went to his room after having “a behavioral issue” with his mother, Olga Grusetskaja, 49.

Police say the fifth-grader’s death is being investigated as a suicide. Neither the boy’s father nor brother were at home when the shooting happened, authorities said.

Ian, a student at Belleair Elementary School in Clearwater, was described as a happy child who liked playing with neighborhood children. Clearwater is near Tampa on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

