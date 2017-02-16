Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

TRAFFIC ALERT:

Crash on the I-295 E Beltway SB on the Dames Point Bridge blocking the two right lanes

    FULL COVERAGE

    Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017

    $100,000 found inside old TV at Canadian recycling plant

    TV sets
    Paul Scicluna / Flickr
    TV sets

    Related

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BARRIE, Ontario —

    People have been known to pour a lot of cash into state-of-the-art television sets. But this was a case of cash hidden inside a TV set.

    >> Read more trending news

    More than $100,000 was found inside an old television that was being processed at a recycling plant in Barrie, Ontario, CTV reported. Police said the money was a man’s lost inheritance

    In January, an employee at the recycling plant found a cash box inside an old television set that was being taken apart, CTV reported. Company officials then contacted police.

     “There was like, four stacks of $50 bills, and I knew it was a large amount of money,” Rick Deschamps, general manager for GEEP, told CTV Barrie.

    Inside the cash box were documents that pointed police toward the money’s rightful owner: a 68-year-old man from Bolsover, Ontario.

    When investigators spoke with the man, he told them that he stored the money inside the television about 30 years ago. The plan was to pass along the money to family members as an inheritance.

    But he forgot about the cash and gave the TV to a family friend.

    Now that the owner has his money back, police offered him some advice.

    “Hopefully he’s put it in a savings account now,” Barrie Police Constable Nicole Rodgers said.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     