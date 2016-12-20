Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 | Posted: 2:14 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

14-foot great white shark spotted off Port Canaveral

Related

View Larger
14-foot great white shark photo
14-foot great white shark spotted off Port Canaveral (Facebook/Orlando Princess & Canaveral Princess Deep Sea Fishing )

More News Headlines

More

By WFTV.com

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. —

A Brevard County fishing and night shark fishing company got quite the surprise Monday while bottom fishing.

>> Read more trending stories 

Orlando Princess and Canaveral Princess Deep Sea Fishing spotted a 14-foot great white shark about 24 miles east of Port Canaveral.

Captain Craig Shaffer told WFTV that 21 passengers and four crew members were on an expedition when they saw the shark.

The company posted on its Facebook page that they were bottom fishing about 100 feet down when they caught the shark. The great white got to the surface of the ocean, swam along the side of the boat, broke off the hook and swam away.

>> Crew reels in massive 3,000-pound great white off SC coast

Shaffer told WFTV since they started the business in 1989, they've never caught a great white shark.

It's unclear if the shark had a tracking device that is monitored by Ocearch.

Katharine, a great white shark, is known to frequent Central Florida.

14' Great White Shark caught aboard the Canaveral Princess today!!!!! It broke off at the surface and put up a nice...

Posted by Orlando Princess & Canaveral Princess Deep Sea Fishing on Monday, December 19, 2016

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 