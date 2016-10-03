Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 5:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

16 arrested in Kim Kardashian West robbery

Related

View Larger
Spokeswoman: Kardashian West held up at gunpoint in Paris photo
Lionel Cironneau / AP
Kim Kardashian West
Photos: Kim and Kanye, a love story made in Hollywood gallery
Photos: Kim and Kanye, a love story made in Hollywood
Kim Kardashian to discuss robbery on new season of 'KUWTK'
Kim Kardashian robbed at gunpoint: 5 things to know
Celebs respond to Kim Kardashian's Paris attack

Hot Right Now

More

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PARIS —

Sixteen suspects have been arrested in connection with the October armed robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, French authorities said early Monday.

According to NBC News, French police said they arrested the suspects in five cities. They could be detained up to four days before investigators decide whether to charge or release them.  

>> Kim Kardashian West to discuss robbery on new season of 'KUWTK'

The Associated Press previously reported that armed men forced their way into the Paris flat where Kardashian West was staying Oct. 2.  Police said the thieves, who tied up Kardashian West and held her at gunpoint, stole millions of dollars in jewelry, including a $4.5 million ring and a box with $5.6 million in valuables, NBC News reported.

>> Read more trending stories

Kardashian West was "badly shaken but physically unharmed" in the incident, a family spokeswoman said at the time.

Read more here.

">January 9, 2017

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

 
 
WFOX and WJAX

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

From Our News Partner ActionNews

Trending News

 
 