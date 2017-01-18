2016 was Earth's hottest year on record

ILULISSAT, GREENLAND - JULY 23: Ships are seen among the icebergs that broke off from the Jakobshavn Glacier as the sun reaches its lowest point of the day on July 23, 2013 in Ilulissat, Greenland. As the sea levels around the globe rise, researchers affilitated with the National Science Foundation and other organizations are studying the phenomena of the melting glaciers and its long-term ramifications. The warmer temperatures that have had an effect on the glaciers in Greenland also have altered the ways in which the local populace farm, fish, hunt and even travel across land. In recent years, sea level rise in places such as Miami Beach has led to increased street flooding and prompted leaders such as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to propose a $19.5 billion plan to boost the citys capacity to withstand future extreme weather events by, among other things, devising mechanisms to withstand flooding. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ILULISSAT, GREENLAND - JULY 23: Ships are seen among the icebergs that broke off from the Jakobshavn Glacier as the sun reaches its lowest point of the day on July 23, 2013 in Ilulissat, Greenland. As the sea levels around the globe rise, researchers affilitated with the National Science Foundation and other organizations are studying the phenomena of the melting glaciers and its long-term ramifications. The warmer temperatures that have had an effect on the glaciers in Greenland also have altered the ways in which the local populace farm, fish, hunt and even travel across land. In recent years, sea level rise in places such as Miami Beach has led to increased street flooding and prompted leaders such as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to propose a $19.5 billion plan to boost the citys capacity to withstand future extreme weather events by, among other things, devising mechanisms to withstand flooding. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Kim Miller

Palm Beach Post

For the third consecutive year, the earth set a global heat record, a sign some scientists said that human contributions to climate change are superseding natural variability.

>> Read more trending stories

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA released their 2016 temperature data Wednesday morning.

The average temperature across the earth's land and ocean surfaces was 58.69 degrees, according to the NOAA.

The average global temperature in 2016 was 1.69 degrees above the 20th century average of 57 degrees. That surpasses the 2015 record, which surpassed the 2014 record.

">January 18, 2017

According to NASA, most global warming has happened in the last 35 years, with 16 of the 17 warmest years having occurred since 2001.

NOAA's temperature records go back 137 years.

"Remarkably, this is the third consecutive year a new global annual temperature record has been set," a NOAA report said. "This marks the fifth time in the 21st century a new record high annual temperature has been set."

The other years were 2005, 2010, 2014 and 2015.

Read more at NOAA.

">January 18, 2017