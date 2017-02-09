Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 1:27 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 1:27 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

    249 arrested in prostitution sting that included Super Bowl

    Police officer at Super Bowl LI in Houston
    Eric Gay
    A Houston police officer guards outside NRG Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

    By Rare.us

    HOUSTON —

    During a 10-day prostitution sting in Houston that also resulted in busts at Super Bowl LI, 249 people were arrested – including firefighters and a retired police sergeant.

    According to KTRK, 21 of the arrests were “directly related to Super Bowl activities and prostitution.”

    >> Complete Super Bowl LI content

    AJC Super Bowl coverage | WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage

    The arrests included alleged prostitutes, johns and a pimp, police said.

    ">February 8, 2017

    The retired police sergeant commented candidly on his arrest in an interview with KTRK. When asked if the arrest is embarrassing, Wayne Jones said, “Sure it’s embarrassing, very embarrassing. My son called and said, ‘Dad, you’re on TV.'”

    Jones also said this was a misunderstood joke.

    >> Read more trending news

    “Sometimes things are said in jest and you don’t follow through,” he said. 

    Another embarrassing arrest included Efrail Velasquez, a father whose 4-year-old child was in the car at the time he allegedly attempted to buy sex, police said.

