    Posted: 4:42 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

    3-year-old dies when father backs over him

    By Jim Hayward

    Palm Beach Post

    VERO BEACH, Fla. —

    A 3-year-old boy visiting Vero Beach with his family died Friday when his father backed over him with a vehicle, CBS 12 reports.

    The boy suffered massive head trauma and died after being rushed to a hospital.

    The father, Anthony Surma, 51, was said to be distraught and horrified.

    "He was backing out and he just didn't see his son," Sgt. Robert Rui, of the Florida Highway Patrol, told CBS 12. "The dangers are very high with children. It’s just a tragedy."

