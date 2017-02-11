3-year-old visits NYC police who saved her life

Follow us on

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK —

    A 3-year-old girl from New York City who survived a stabbing spree that killed her mother and sisters in a hotel last year visited with the officers who saved her life.

    Miracle Cutler, who was stabbed 11 times a year ago on Friday, visited members of the 121st Precinct of the New York City Police Department, WABC reported. The police posted photos of their meeting on Twitter.

    “Your big smile warms all our hearts,” the police tweeted.

    Miracle, her three younger sisters and her mother were attacked by the mother's boyfriend, 25-year-old Michael Sykes, inside a Ramada Inn in Staten Island that the city was using to house homeless families. Rebecca Cutler, 26, and her two daughters, 1-year-old Ziana Cutler and 4-month-old Maliyah Sykes died in the attack.

