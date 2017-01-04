Follow us on

Updated: 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 | Posted: 9:34 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

37 injured in New York train derailment

LIRR
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train sits at the platform on July 15, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BROOKLYN, NY —

A New York passenger train derailed Wednesday morning, injuring dozens of passengers. 

A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn during the morning rush when the train plowed into the terminal around 8:30 a.m.

The FDNY said 37 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Emergency personnel responded to the scene.

Fire officials said all injuries were treated at the scene, NBC New York reported.

Photos posted on social media showed shattered glass and debris. 

From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

