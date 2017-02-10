Follow us on

    Posted: 6:16 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017

    4 arrested after explosives seized in French raid

    French flag
    David Duchens / Flickr
    French flag

    By Bob D'Angelo

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PARIS —

    Anti-terrorism forces in France arrested four people, including a 16-year-old girl, and discovered a makeshift laboratory that contained ingredients for building a bomb, The Associated Press reported Friday.

    The Paris prosecutor's office said around 70 grams of the explosive triacetone triperoxide, known as TATP, were seized in the home of a 20-year-old man in the area of the southern France city of Montpellier, along with a liter each of acetone, oxygenated water and sulfuric acid. TATP was used in the November 2015 attack in Paris and the March 2016 attack in Brussels carried out by Islamic State extremists. The AP reported.

    Two other men were arrested, a 33-year-old and a 26-year-old, along with the 16-year-old girl, according to the prosecutor's office.

