4 soldiers injured in helicopter crash at Fort Campbell

Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Four soldiers were injured Tuesday morning during while using a helicopter as part of training at U.S. Army Fort Campbell, astride the Kentucky-Tennessee border, according to base officials.
Authorities said all four soldiers were taken to get medical attention, although they did not identified them or share information on the extent of their injuries.
The Leaf-Chronicle reported that as of about 1 p.m. CST, two of the soldiers were in critical condition at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. A third soldier was in critical but stable condition, according to the paper.
The accident happened around 11 a.m. during training using a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the 101st Airborne, officials said.
