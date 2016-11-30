By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Four children in an Amarillo, Texas, home were killed Monday when a poisonous gas was created when someone mixed water with a pesticide that had been placed underneath their home.

The children, along with six others, were sickened when they were exposed to phosphine gas. The gas is believed to have been created when water was doused on a "restricted use” chemical -- aluminium phosphide -- that had been sprayed under the home to kill rodents, law enforcement officials said. Apparently, someone in the home complained about the smell of the pesticide, so waster was sprayed on the area, creating the noxious gas.

Ten people were in the home when authorities responded to a call for help from a friend who went to the home Monday morning, according to police.

One child died at the scene and three others died at the hospital. Fire department officials told The Associated Press that the other six people who were in the home are "not out of the woods yet.”