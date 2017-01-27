44th March for Life held on National Mall

Activists participate in the 2016 March for Life January 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. The annual event marked the anniversary of the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling in 1973. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It's been a whirlwind week in the nation's capital and today is no exception, as thousands of anti-abortion activists descend on Washington, D.C. to march for the lives of the unborn in the 44th March for Life.

March organizers filed a permit with the National Park Service for approximately 50,000 people to take part in the march that is held each year to protest the ruling of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme court decision that legalized abortion across the U.S., The Associated Press reported.

This year will be a historic march as Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak during the march. It is the first time a president or vice president has taken part.

The president of the March for Life said that Pence is "a friend and champion of the pro-life cause his entire career," as a congressman, then Indiana governor, and currently as vice president, the AP reported.

Kellyanne Conway, Archbishop of New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson will also be in attendance, according to a march press release.

Organizers said that the march will begin after a rally on the National Mall before protesters march to the Supreme Court.

This year's theme is the "Power of One," to show how individuals can make a difference fighting for lives, according to march organizers.

Park service officials and march organizers said they don't believe there will be violence during the march as seen during last week's Inauguration events, but are prepared in case of emergency, WRC reported.

The March for Life comes just under a week after the Women's March took over major cities across the world. The Women's March protested for abortion rights, among women's rights, WRC reported.