By WSOCTV.com

A 6-year-old cancer patient at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte didn’t let chemotherapy get in the way of bringing joy to other patients and families spending the holidays in the hospital.

Zaylin Williams, whose doctor tagged him with the nickname “The Hulk," is undergoing treatment for Wilms tumor, which is a type of cancer that starts in the kidneys.

Along with his family and church, he brought in 100 holiday gift bags filled with presents to hand out to patients in the hematology/oncology clinic.

“It is an honor to care for Zaylin,” said his doctor, Dr. Pope. “His Hulk strength is helping him fight cancer, while his Hulk spirit shines brightly on our clinic staff, patients and families. Our patients inspire us.”