News 104.5 WOKV
Posted: 2:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

7 explorers rescued from Indiana cave

Binkley's Cave, Indiana
Department of Natural Resources
Binkley's Cave, Indiana

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. —

Seven spelunkers were rescued Monday from a southern Indiana cave after 35 hours underground, WTHR reported.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the group of experienced cavers was surveying Binkley's Cave near Corydon. When they failed to exit the cave after their 15-hour expedition, a rescue party was formed.

Rescuers had difficulty locating the cavers due to high water levels, WXIN reported.

Two of the cavers were removed at 10:45 p.m. Sunday and were treated for hypothermia and exposure. The remaining five were rescued at 1:30 a.m. Monday, WTHR reported.

“It was the absolute best update we could've hoped for,” Indiana Conservation Officer Joe Haywood told WTHR. “Everybody's there, everybody's OK.”

Haywood said the cave temperature was at 55 degrees.

