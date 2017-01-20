7 things to know about Donald Trump's ex-wife, Marla Maples

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:17 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Najja Parker
The Atlanta Journal Constitution
With a new president comes a new first family—and the Trumps are a large one. While many people may know much about Donald Trump and his immediate circle, there are a few key things to know about his extended family, too, including ex-wife Marla Maples.
From her alma mater to her personal relationship with the president-elect, here are seven facts about Georgia-born Marla Maples.
1. She grew up in Dalton, Georgia, where she attended Northwest Whitfield High School and was crowned homecoming queen.
2. Maples is the second wife of President-elect Donald Trump. They married in 1993 following a high-profile four-year relationship that began while Trump was still married to his first wife, Ivana.
3. During their six-year marriage, they had one daughter together—Tiffany Trump.
>> Related: Who is Tiffany Trump? The Donald's less well-known daughter will speak Tuesday at RNC
4. The Georgia native competed on the 22nd season of "Dancing With the Stars," finishing in 10th place.
5. The actress has guest starred on numerous television shows including "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "The Nanny" and "Spin City."
6. She co-hosted the 1996 and 1997 Miss Universe Pageant and the 1997 Miss USA Pageant.
7. In October 2016, many speculated that Maples leaked Trump's tax returns to the New York Times.
>> Related: Did Marla Maples release Donald Trump's tax returns?
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}