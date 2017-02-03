Police officers guard the access to the Louvre museum in Paris,Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Paris police say a soldier has opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone, and the area is being evacuated. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

1. Louvre attack: A French solider shot a man near the Louvre Museum in Paris Friday, after the man attacked a group of soldiers who tried to stop him for going into the museum's store. According to reports, the man tried to enter the museum’s shopping mall with two briefcases. When he was stopped by a soldier, he tried to stabbed the soldier and then was shot and seriously wounded. According to police, the man had two machetes in addition to the knife.

2. Iranian sanctions: U.S. officials said Thursday that the Trump administration is preparing to levy new sanctions on Iran after it test-fired a ballistic missile. According to U.S. officials with knowledge of the yet to be announced sanctions, up to two dozen Iranian officials and companies, along with government agencies, could face penalties. Both the State Department and the White House declined to comment Thursday.

3. Japan bringing jobs: Japan is set to put forth an economic package that would create some 700,000 jobs in the United States, according to a report from Reuters. The package would call for joint development of high-speed trains, artificial intelligence, robotics, space and internet technology. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are set to meet on Feb. 10 to talk about the deal.

4. Pieces of continent found: Pieces of an ancient continent have been found in the bottom of the Indian Ocean. According to the journal Nature Communications, a piece of the crust from a super-continent called Gondawanaland – which existed some 200 million years ago -- has been discovered near the island of Mauritius. The super-continent split into what is now Africa, South American, Antarctica, India and Australia.

5. Are you happy: If you’re looking for a place to be happy, you may want to try Hawaii. The Aloha State once again sits atop the list of happiest states in the country, according to a Gallup-Healthways poll. Alaska, South Dakota, Maine and Colorado were runners-up.

Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away now. The New England Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Houston, Texas, to decide the NFL championship. You’ve probably heard about all the rest – Lady Gaga is the halftime performer, some folks who used to be in “Hamilton” are singing before the game, Tom Brady brushes his teeth in slo-mo during a commercial. It is sure to be great fun. If you want some more specifics, check out the guide to the game here.

