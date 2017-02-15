FILE - In a Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, family members who have just arrived from Syria embrace and are greeted by family who live in the United States upon their arrival at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Organizers in cities across the U.S. are telling immigrants to miss class, miss work and not shop on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, as a way to show the country how important they are to America's economy and way of life. "A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including Philadelphia, Washington, Boston and Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today.

What to know now:

1. Boycott set: Immigrants across the country are expected to take part in “A Day Without Immigrants,” Thursday. The event is meant to show the country the impact of immigrant dollars on the U.S. economy. Boycotts of work, shopping and even schools are set for several American cities.

2. Puzder withdraws: Andrew Puzder, President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of labor, withdrew himself Wednesday from consideration for the job. It became clear in recent days that Puzder would not have the backing of enough Republican senators to be confirmed. Earlier this month, Puzder admitted that for years he had employed an undocumented worker. His ex-wife had also accused him of domestic abuse, though she withdrew those statements later.

3. Teens murdered: Two teenage girls were found dead Tuesday after they went missing while on a hike in Indiana. The bodies of Liberty Rose Lynn German, 14, and Abigail Jay Williams, 13, were found about three-quarters of a mile from the place they were dropped off to go hiking. Authorities say they are treating the deaths as homicides.

4. Three arrested in Kim’s death: Three people – two women and a man – are under arrest in the death of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea. Kim Jong Nam was reportedly poisoned in an airport in Kuala Lumpur when a woman came up to him and put a cloth over his face as he waited for a flight.

5. An American boy: The American Girl company unveils a new doll to the line each year, and this year they are going in a different direction. They are adding a doll, but instead of being an American Girl, the new doll is an American boy. Logan Everett will become the first male doll in the franchise. In the American Girl world, Logan is a drummer who performs with country singer Tenney Grant.

And one more

If you have always wondered what happen to the characters in the movie “Love Actually,” you have a treat in store. Richard Curtis, the man who wrote and directed the movie, has put together a short reunion to be aired on “Red Nose Day.” Cast members who returned to star in the 10-minute film include Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy and Rowan Atkinson. The Red Nose Day special will air on May 24 in the United States, March 24 in the United Kingdom. Red Nose Day is a campaign to end child poverty.

In case you missed it

Just when you thought you knew how to eat.