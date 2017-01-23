Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith, right, and Secretary of State Steve Simon, left, help Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton after he collapsed during his State of the State address in St. Paul, Minn., Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. House Speaker Kurt Daudt said minutes after the incident that Dayton was "up and about" and that the governor would be OK. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

By Debbie Lord

1. Out of TPP: On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump signed three presidential memoranda, one of which takes the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. "Great thing for the American worker, what we just did," Trump said after signing the document in the Oval Office. Trump also ok’d a hiring freeze on all federal workers with the exception of the military, and reaffirmed an existing law that bans federal funding for foreign nongovernmental organizations that pay for or promote abortions.

2. Cabinet nominees: More hearings on Trump’s cabinet nominees are set for Tuesday in Washington. Rep. Tom Price, Trump’s pick for health secretary, will be testifying Tuesday as will Ben Carson (Housing and Urban Development) and Mike Mulvaney (Office of Management and Budget). Sen. Diane Feinstein, (D-Calif.), says she will request a delay in the confirmation vote for Sen. Jeff Sessions, (R-Ala.), as attorney general. A vote on Betsy DeVos for secretary of Education was delayed until next week to give her time to answer questions in writing from senators.

3. Collapses during speech: Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed Monday while delivering the State of the State speech to the Minnesota legislature. Dayton, 69, was on the floor for several minutes before being helped to a room in the capitol. According to his son, who was in the audience when Dayton collapsed, he walked out of the Capitol under his own power, and was resting after being checked out by emergency medical technicians at his home. Dayton appeared to hit his head on the lectern when he fainted.

4. Aid to Palestine: Former President Barack Obama released $221 million in aid to the Palestinian Authority before leaving office on Friday, a State Department official told The Associated Press. Former Secretary of State John Kerry informed some legislators on Thursday that the money was being sent to the Palestinians. Written notification dated Jan. 20 was sent to Congress hours before Trump was sworn in as president.

5. Nominations for Oscar: It’s Oscar nomination day and the announcements of who is up for Academy Awards this year will be made around 8:18 a.m. ET. Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman, Ken Watanabe and Academy officials will announce contenders in several categories including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Actor. The Academy Awards ceremony is set for Feb. 26.

A writer for “Saturday Night Live” has been suspended indefinitely for a remark she tweeted about Barron Trump. Katie Rich tweeted during Friday’s inauguration that Barron, 10, would be the “country’s first homeschool shooter.” Rich apologized and deleted the tweet from her account saying, "I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry.”

