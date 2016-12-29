By Debbie Lord

1. Russian suggestion: The Russian foreign minister says his country should expel 35 U.S. diplomats and close two facilities in Moscow in response to sanctions the United States placed against Russian diplomats Thursday. The move came after American intelligence organizations said they have proof the Russian government hacked various parties during the U.S. presidential campaign. The punishments targeted Russia's spy agencies GRU and FSB, and diplomats the U.S. says took part in the cyberattacks.

2. Rousey in the ring: Ronda Rousey looks to regain her Ultimate Fighting Championship title Friday as she faces current champion Amanda Nunes. Rousey lost the title to Holly Holm 13 months ago in a quick, but bloody bout. Until that point, Rousey had not lost a fight.

3. Amazon sale: If you still have some money burning a hole in your pocket, Amazon can give you a hand today. The online retailer has dubbed Friday “Digital Day” and is having a one-day sale on video games, movies and TV shows. The sale ends at 3 a.m. ET (midnight Pacific time) on Saturday.

4. Swearing Hatchimals: The hot Christmas toy Hatchimals is having a rough holiday season. It’s been reported that some of the animals -- who arrive in an egg and must “hatch” on their own – seem to like to stay in the egg, with kids complaining they are still waiting to see their new pets. Now, there are reports the animals swear in their sleep. Some parents claim they have heard the toys drop the f-bomb at night. Videos have shown up on YouTube showing the toys allegedly uttering the four-letter word. Some commenters, however, say they think the Hatchimals are saying “hug me.”

5. Williams engaged: Serena Williams is engaged, according to the tennis star. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian popped the question while the pair was vacationing in Rome. Both parties confirmed, via Reddit, that Williams said “yes.”

A two-member California parole panel has delayed the decision on releasing Patricia Krenwinkel – who, as a follower of Charles Manson, was an accomplice in the murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others. Krenwinkel, 69, has been denied parole 13 times since she was convicted of murder in the 1969 deaths of Tate, coffee fortune heiress Abigale Folger, writer Wojciech Frykowski, celebrity hair stylist Jay Sebring, Steven Parent, (a friend of Tate’s gardener), and Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, who owned grocery stores in Southern California. Krenwinkel is the longest-serving female inmate in California.

