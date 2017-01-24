FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jackson said in a Rolling Stone interview published online on Jan. 24, 2017, that she tried to kill herself “multiple times” in the years after her father’s death. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

1. Focus on immigration: President Donald Trump says he plans to focus on immigration Wednesday, taking steps using executive actions to tighten border security. The executive orders are expected to include restrictions on refugees, and people with some visas from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya, according to sources. Trump repeated his best known campaign promise Tuesday night when he tweeted, “Big Day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

2. Send in the Feds: Addressing the continued gun violence in Chicago, Trump says he will “send in the Feds” to reduce homicide rates in the city. In a tweet on Tuesday, the president said, “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, I will send in the Feds.” In 2016, 3,663 people were shot and wounded, with 798 people murdered in the city.

3. Paris Jackson: Paris Jackson tells Rolling Stone in an interview that she has tried to kill herself “multiple times,” since her father’s death, but after time in a therapeutic school in Utah, she is a “completely different person.” Jackson, 18, revealed that in the eight years since her father’s death she has experienced cyber-bullying, a sexual assault and years of self-harming and drug abuse. The school, she says, helped her to find her focus.

4. Secret Service agent: A Facebook post by a Secret Service agent who implied she would not “take a bullet” for President Trump has led to an investigation, according to a spokesman for the Secret Service. The statement, posted by special agent Kerry O’Grady in October, read, "As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median. To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides. But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her." The Hatch Act prohibits most employees in the executive branch from engaging in forms of political activity.

5. Supreme Court nominee: President Trump has narrowed his choice for Supreme Court nominee to three men, and will announce his final choice in the coming days, according to sources. Judges William Pryor, Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman are said to be in the running to fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Pryor, 54, is an Alabama-based judge on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Gorsuch, 49, is on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Hardiman, 51, is on the Pittsburgh-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Lee O’Denat, the founder of the R-rated WorldStarHipHop.com website, died Monday in San Diego. O’Denat, known as “Q,” was in a massage parlor, according to the Los Angeles Times, when he became unresponsive and later was pronounced dead. O’Denat’s website has come under fire for its sexual and violent content, but remains a favorite with teens and young adults. O’Denat, 43, died from cardiovascular disease with obesity a contributing factor, a medical examiner’s report said.

