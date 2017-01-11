By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

1. Civilians killed: The U.S. military said Thursday that 33 civilians were killed by U.S. forces during a firefight with the Taliban in Afghanistan last November. According to a statement from the military, the investigation "determined, regretfully, that 33 civilians were killed and 27 wounded" as troops responded to fire from "Taliban who were using civilian houses as firing positions." The civilians were killed when the military launched airstrikes on the village of Buz-e Kandahari.

2. Obamacare repeal: The Senate took a step toward repealing the Affordable Care Act Wednesday night. The Republican-backed budget measure passed on a 51-48 vote. The House is scheduled to vote on the measure on Friday. So far, lawmakers have not released a plan that would replace the health care legislation known as Obamacare.

3. Trump's press conference: During a contentious press conference Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump said he is separating himself from his business interests, leaving the running of his company to his sons and an “ethics advisor.” Trump said he has instructed his sons not to speak to him about any aspect of the business. His lawyer said Trump would find out about deals the company is making from newspaper or TV reports like everyone else. In other news from the press conference, Trump shouted down a CNN reporter calling the network “fake news” after it broke a story about an unsubstantiated report that Russia has intelligence information that is damaging to Trump on personal and financial levels.

4. More hearings: Confirmation hearings continue Thursday for the people Donald Trump has selected for cabinet positions. Secretary of State-nominee Rex Tillerson faces a second day of questioning, while James Mattis (secretary of Defense), Ben Carson (secretary of Housing and Urban Development) and Mike Pompeo (director of the Central Intelligence Agency) will face senators in separate confirmation hearings. Click here for a schedule of hearings.

5. Microsoft suit: Two men who used to work for Microsoft are suing the company claiming they suffer from PTSD after viewing “inhumane and disgusting content” with being given little or no psychological support. The two were online moderators for the company, people who screen content posted on the sight for images of child sexual abuse, murder and other crimes, The Guardian reported. According to the lawsuit, one of the men says he cannot look at a computer screen, and one had a mental breakdown. The story says the sight of their own children, an adult who looks like a “potential abuser” or kitchen knives is enough to spark a psychological reaction.

It may not be blue or made of cheese, but the moon sure is old. Scientists reported Wednesday that they believe the moon is 4.51 billion years old, based on an analysis of rocks and soil collected by Apollo 14 astronauts. It was believed that the moon was between 100 million to 200 million years old, but testing of zircon collected on the moon’s surface showed it was much older than that. According to scientists, the moon was created from material that was knocked off of the Earth.

