Posted: 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
BICKNELL, Ind. —
Trenton Gardner says wiping tables at McDonald’s in his hometown of Bicknell, Indiana, is “the coolest job I’ve ever done.”
His job experience, however, is not very extensive — about one week. After all, Gardner is just 7 years old. But his persistence and cheerfulness on the job has endeared him to customers and management alike.
“He asked for a job and they told him he was too young, and he burst into tears because he was so upset,” general manager Rhonda Butler told WHTI.
Butler, impressed by Gardner’s determination, hired the boy as an honorary employee. For $1 he wipes tables, and he uses the money he earns to buy toys for children in the Bicknell community.
“Just to see someone so young have that kind of ethic, and just want to help and be a part of something, and he’s like, ‘McDonald’s is the best place ever!’” Butler told WHTI. “So it’s good to know that, hey, this could be one of my future employees.”
Gardner’s mother came up with the idea of working at the fast food restaurant when her son learned about Toys For Tots.
“When Toys For Tots bins started coming out, he wanted to know what it was,” Lindsey Gardner told WHTI. “Me and his dad explained to him that not every kid is fortunate enough to get toys like he did for Christmas, and that made him very upset and very sad.
“We’ve always raised Trenton that not everything in life is handed to you and you have to work hard for what you get,” she said. “So, lo and behold, that led him to asking his Grandpa Terry if he could take him to McDonald’s to get a job.”
“You don’t expect a little kid to be that excited about wanting to do something,” Butler told WHTI. “He just wanted to be part of something and be a part of the team, and it’s good to be able to give him that little bit of excitement and something for him to look forward to.”
The McDonald’s in Bicknell is supplementing Trenton Gardner’s efforts by also donating toys. Tuesday night, the boy and his family were able to drop off a truckload of toys to their local Social Ministries.
Trenton got his name tag today!!! Look how happy he is. Papaw took him to "work" todayPosted by Lindsey Gardner on Friday, December 23, 2016
