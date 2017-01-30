Follow us on

Updated: 11:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 11:33 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

70-year-old goes back to college, joins frat, proves it’s never too late

By HotTopics.tv

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. —

A 70-year-old man is finally back at college after dreaming about it for decades and is getting the full college experience.

Gary Fryer, 70, is earning his undergraduate degree at Arkansas State University. His older brother Jack, who died in 2015, was a member of the fraternity Kappa Sig when he was in college decades ago.

“I ran into the Kappa Sig guys and I told them about my connection with my two brothers and other family members,” Fryer told KTHV. “Like, our president says, ‘Why don’t you go through rush and let us bid you?’ and I said, ‘Wow, that’s the craziest thing I ever heard!'”

Fryer is now an active member of the fraternity.

“I have a big brother and he’s 49 years younger than me,” Fryer said with a laugh.

Fryer helps out his "brothers" in whatever way he can, offering them advice when he can.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with the youngsters here and they just treat me great,” said Fryer.

