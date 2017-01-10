By Brianna Chambers

A New Jersey man was injured and hospitalized after a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through his vehicle's windshield this week.

Jack DeCarlo, 75, was driving on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday morning when a weight smashed through the glass and struck him in the head, CBS News reported.

DeCarlo lost control of the SUV and swerved into a ditch, police said.

He was critically injured and transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where he underwent surgery.

DeCarlo was traveling with his wife, Patricia DeCarlo, to Myrtle Beach at the time of the incident. Patricia DeCarlo, 57, suffered minor injuries, according to NJ.com.

Police say it's unclear where the dumbbell came from. They say it could have been thrown from an overpass or could have fallen from another vehicle that was traveling ahead of DeCarlo's car.

"We don't know if somebody intentionally did it. It's a freak thing. It's a shame," the couple's son, Jim DeCarlo, told CBS. "I couldn't believe it. (I was) shocked. You never think something like that is going to happen."

On Monday, Jim DeCarlo said he was sure that his father, a former prison guard, would heal well.

Police are investigating the incident.