Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 9:42 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

    76-year-old newlywed shoots wife over lack of sex

    Gun
    Freeimages
    (File photo)

    Related

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Ryan DiPentima and Palm Beach Post

    It’s hasn’t quite been happily ever after for a pair of elderly newlyweds from Florida.

    According to WFTX, Donald Royce,76, told Lee County Sheriff’s deputies that he shot his wife after an altercation over their sleeping arrangements. Royce told deputies that despite having been married to his wife since August, they’ve yet to consummate their marriage.

    He told deputies that he didn’t mean to shoot his 62-year-old wife in the buttocks and hip, but he shot at the mattress in an attempt to scare her, according to WFTX.

    The couple had been together for six years before deciding to get married.

    His wife is recovering from the gunshot wounds, and her husband was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

    Read more at WFTX.


    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     