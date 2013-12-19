91-year-old's vodka recipe goes national

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:13 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LANSING, Mich. —
Hedy Steinbart’s cherry-infused vodka recipe was such a hit with her grandson, Kyle Miller, and his college buddies, he learned the recipe.
Miller, of Chicago, made a batch, stored it in glass imported from Italy and branded the bottle with a smiling picture of Steinbart, 91, according to the Lansing State Journal.
And soon Oma’s Cherry Infused Vodka will be available across the country.
"For me, it's all about Oma and her legacy," Miller told the Lansing State Journal. "Everyone's excited about it."
Steinbart has crafted her vodka concoction since she came to America from Germany in 1952, according to the Lansing State Journal. Oma means “grandmother in German.”
She uses a 100 proof vodka as a base, adds Michigan Montmorency cherries to it and lets it infuse for four months. Finished, it ends up as an 80 proof liquor.
Oma’s Cherry Infused Vodka is 80 proof, will use Michigan cherries and be available in 750 milliliter bottles on ezras.com when it launches Jan. 16.
What does Oma think about her recipe’s fame?
"It's fine with me," Steinbart said. "At my age, you don't get too excited."
