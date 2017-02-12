Follow us on

    Updated: 7:35 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 | Posted: 7:35 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

    97-year-old pianist performs again after hands shattered in crash

    Photo credit: Jeri Braun / EyeEm / Getty Images

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON —

    Even a devastating car crash couldn't keep 97-year-old Abbey Simon from his true love – the piano.

    According to KHOU, Simon, a concert pianist who began playing when he was 3, was in a wreck last year that left his wrist broken and hands shattered. It seemed like his career had come to an end.

    But after getting a metal plate in his wrist and months of physical therapy, Simon was back onstage last week in Texas, where he performed at the University of Houston School of Music's International Piano Festival. He founded the event three decades ago.

    It won't be the last performance for Simon, who lives in Houston and Geneva, Switzerland.

    "I love it, and I hope to continue it forever," he told KHOU.

    Read more here.

