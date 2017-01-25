Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | Posted: 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
By Rare.us
Paris Jackson won’t be doing any other interviews after her Rolling Stone cover story.
The only daughter of the late Michael Jackson appeared as the cover girl for Rolling Stone this week and in the article, she shocked fans with stories of past suicide attempts, confessed to being a sexual assault survivor and said she believes her father was murdered.
Following the headline-making article, Jackson took to Twitter to clear the air on one thing.
“Will not be answering any press regarding the rolling stone article whatsoever. if you have questions then read it, it’s crystal clear,” she wrote, adding, “and to those that have been calling my mother and my manager, they will not answer anything either.”
In the article, she revealed that she believes that there is a conspiracy in her father’s death. She definitely believes someone killed her father.
“Because it’s obvious,” she said. “All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullshit, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullshit.”
And, as for the rumors that Michael Jackson is not her father, the 18-year-old budding model had just one thing to say.
“He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn’t, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it’s almost scary.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}