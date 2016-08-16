Follow us on

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Updated: 8:34 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 | Posted: 8:21 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

    After man dies saving sister in crash, gaming community raises money for family

    Police car lights
    (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    By Michelle Ewing

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NOBLESVILLE, Ind. —

    Less than a month after an Indiana man reportedly died saving his sister in a crash, the gaming community is coming together to raise funds for his family.

    According to WXIN, Riley Oberhart, 24, of Noblesville, and his 53-year-old father, Dan, were killed Jan. 14 when robbery suspect Gary Agnew, 55, reportedly crashed into the Oberharts' car while fleeing from police. Oberhart's mother, Kathleen, 50, and 14-year-old sister, Macy, also were injured in the crash.

    The family told WXIN that Oberhart shielded his sister in the wreck, saving her life.

    On Sunday, the local gaming community will hold a fundraiser for Oberhart, who often played "Magic: The Gathering" at Game Time in Indianapolis. More than 250 people have pledged to attend the Riley Oberhart Memorial Tournament at Noblesville High School.

    "There's more people and more love than you could ever imagine," Riley Spelman, Oberhart's friend and one of the event organizers, told WXIN.

