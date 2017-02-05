February 5, 2017, Houston: A dejected Matt Ryan walks off the field as the confetti flys falling to the Patriots 34-28 in the Super Bowl on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

By Hope Jensen

WSBTV.com

Monday morning wasn't easy for Atlanta Falcons fans.

The Falcons made history Sunday night in Super Bowl LI, but not in the way fans had hoped. The team blew a 25-point lead over the New England Patriots in the the worst collapse ever seen in a Super Bowl.

>> Complete Super Bowl LI content

WSBTV.com Super Bowl coverage | AJC Super Bowl coverage | Fox25Boston.com Super Bowl coverage | Statesman Super Bowl coverage

Many struggled to get out of bed and make it to work on time Monday, and it was no different for students.

At Greater Atlanta Christian School in Gwinnett County, Georgia, several students admitted their reason for being late had to do with the Super Bowl. But one student’s reason takes the cake.

Under “reason” on the tardy list, the student wrote, “Failed to rise up."

>> Read more trending news

The school posted the list on its Facebook page, saying, “This might be our favorite tardy excuse … ever.”

So for everyone who spent time trying to come up with clever excuses for being late, it turns out that honesty really is the best policy.

>> See the post here