NORCROSS, Ga. —
Monday morning wasn't easy for Atlanta Falcons fans.
The Falcons made history Sunday night in Super Bowl LI, but not in the way fans had hoped. The team blew a 25-point lead over the New England Patriots in the the worst collapse ever seen in a Super Bowl.
Many struggled to get out of bed and make it to work on time Monday, and it was no different for students.
At Greater Atlanta Christian School in Gwinnett County, Georgia, several students admitted their reason for being late had to do with the Super Bowl. But one student’s reason takes the cake.
Under “reason” on the tardy list, the student wrote, “Failed to rise up."
The school posted the list on its Facebook page, saying, “This might be our favorite tardy excuse … ever.”
So for everyone who spent time trying to come up with clever excuses for being late, it turns out that honesty really is the best policy.
