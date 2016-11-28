Airlines promise refunds in wake of Trump travel ban

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Many airlines are offering waivers and refunds in the wake of President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban.
According to CNN, U.S.-based Delta, American and United airlines pledged to offer refunds and rebooking options for any travelers hit by Trump's executive order, which instituted a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Syria, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, as well as a 120-day suspension of the refugee program. The order also blocked Syrian refugees from coming to the United States indefinitely.
The New York Times reported that British Airways, Air Canada, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways and Dubai-based Emirates Airlines also will allow affected customers to rebook or request refunds.
German airline Lufthansa said on its website that "affected passengers can request one free-of-charge rebooking."
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}