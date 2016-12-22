Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
By Rare.us
LOS ANGELES —
The wife of Alan Thicke says her family is working through “profound mourning” days after the actor’s death at age 69.
According to USA Today, Tanya Callau said her husband was laid to rest Monday, six days after he suffered a fatal heart attack. She said in a statement, “It is with gut-wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time.”
She described Thicke as “my beloved husband, soulmate and the patriarch of our family," adding, "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning."
Another of Thicke’s relatives posted pictures on Facebook of a Sunday memorial for the “Growing Pains” star that showed some of Thicke’s castmates from the sitcom in attendance, including Leonardo DiCaprio.
