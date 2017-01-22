Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:25 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 | Posted: 3:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON —
President Donald Trump's administration has sparked a new Twitter trend – one that the White House probably isn't too thrilled with.
Hours after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump drew "the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period" – a claim that was quickly debunked by several media outlets – Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway sparred with Chuck Todd on Sunday's episode of "Meet the Press."
>> 'Saturday Night Live' takes swipe at Trump inauguration attendance – minus Alec Baldwin
"Why put (Spicer) out there for the very first time, in front of the podium, to utter a provable falsehood?" Todd asked.
After the pair argued for a bit, Conway replied, "You're saying it's a falsehood, and ... Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that."
Todd wasn't buying it.
"Wait a minute – alternative facts? Alternative facts? . ... Alternative facts are not facts; they're falsehoods," he fired back.
"Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods," Chuck Todd tells Pres. Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway this morning.
">January 22, 2017
pic.twitter.com/Ao005dQ13r— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 22, 2017
"Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods," Chuck Todd tells Pres. Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway this morning. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/Ao005dQ13r— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress)
"Alternative facts are not facts. They are falsehoods," Chuck Todd tells Pres. Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway this morning. WATCH:
The exchange quickly spread on social media, inspiring the snarky hashtag #AlternativeFacts.
