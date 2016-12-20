Follow us on

Updated: 8:44 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | Posted: 8:17 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Amazon launches 'Digital Day;' offers discounts on all things digital

Amazon boxes
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on January 20, 2015 in Tracy, California.

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you were among the millions who received some sort of electronic device or game this holiday season, you may want to head over to Amazon.com today.

The online retailer has dubbed Friday “Digital Day,” and is having a one-day sale on video games, movies and TV shows. The sale ends at 3 a.m. ET (midnight Pacific time) on Saturday.

For the time remaining, you can get deals on games, TV shows, movies, apps, music and more, Amazon promises.

Here are a few examples:

The works of top 2016 Kindle authors are $3.99 or less

Some graphic novels are available for .99 cents

Movie rentals are .99 today

Apps such as "Dinosaur Train A to Z" are .99 cents

Get 50 percent off all in-game items for Marvel Puzzle Quest

"Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade" is $19.99

"Just Dance 2017" is $31.50

Get a one-month subscription to Qello concerts for .99 cents - it's normally $7.99

Click here to see the deals.

