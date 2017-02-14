Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017

    American Girl to launch new boy doll

    American Girl
    Photo courtesy:American Girl/Mattel
    American Girl, the company that has focused on female dolls, have introduced its first male doll named Logan. Pictured from left to right: Nanea, Logan Everett, Tenney Grant, Gabriela McBride, Z Yang and Felicity.

    Related

    'She's just like me:' Girl gets doll that is a quadruple amputee
    Walmart to add boy doll to popular toy line
    Texas girl gets American Girl doll just like her
    American Girl releases diabetes kit for dolls

    Hot Right Now

    More

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    American Girl, the store that caters to little girls with dolls that can cost upward of $115, is adding a new character to its line of dolls.

    The company recently announced that Logan Everett will be teamed up with Tenney Grant, Huffington Post reported.

    Logan is the first boy doll that the company has released. 

    >> Read more trending news  

    According to the company, the doll's backstory is that he is the drummer for Tenney Grant, a singer and songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee.

    Tenney and Logan join American Girl's "Girl of the Year" doll Thursday, Gabriela McBride, who was introduced in January.

    Tune in today, 2/14, at 11:30 a.m. CST for more information during our Facebook #LIVE.

    Posted by American Girl on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

    Gabriela's backstory is that she uses spoken-word poetry to help communicate and overcome a stutter.

    They are not the only dolls to be introduced for 2017.

    April will bring Z Yang, a Korean-American character from American Girl's YouTube channel.

    Two historic dolls will also be released this year. 

    Nanea is a Hawaiian character from the World War II time period.

    And fans of the doll line will be happy to know that the popular Felicity doll, whose story is set during the Revolutionary War, will be reintroduced.

    According to the company's website, more than 153 million American Girl books and 29 million dolls have been sold since 1986.

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     