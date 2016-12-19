Follow us on

Updated: 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Amy Schumer buys back farm her family lost as gift for dad

Amy Schumer buys back family farm as gift for her father photo
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2016, file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Schumer posted on Instagram Dec. 19, 2016, that she had bought the farm her family once owned as a gift for her father. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Nicole Moschella

Courtesy of Rare.us

Christmas came early for Amy Schumer and her family.

The comedienne reportedly bought the farm her family lost years ago and surprised her father with the gift earlier this week. Schumer revealed the exciting news to fans on Instagram on Monday.

“Today I bought my father’s farm back,” she captioned a photo of herself on FaceTime with her father.

Today I bought my father's farm back.

A photo posted by @amyschumer on


Schumer also shared a sweet old video of herself running in the cornfields at her family’s farm.

“Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me,” she wrote. “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.”


According to People, Schumer’s father, Gordon, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was a child, and the family lost everything when they were forced to file for bankruptcy. She drew inspiration from her father for the movie “Trainwreck” and has been vocal about how comedy helped her get through the tough times.

