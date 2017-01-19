Follow us on

    Posted: 7:23 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

    Anonymous warns Trump: 'You are going to regret the next four years'

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The online hacker group Anonymous has a warning for the president-elect: "You are going to regret the next 4 years." 

    Days before Donald Trump takes the oath of office, the group responded to his tweets that it will be digging up and releasing damaging information about the businessman-turned-politician, NBC News reported.

    Anonymous told Trump and his followers on Twitter that he has "financial and personal ties with Russian mobsters, child traffickers, and money launderers," adding that "information doesn't vanish, it is all out there."

    ">January 16, 2017

    The warnings came from @YourAnonCentral, which is used to exchange information through the group.

    This isn't the first time Anonymous has tried to bring down Trump. The group targeted him while he was a candidate for president last year, with supposed members releasing a cellphone number and Social Security number that was allegedly his.

    The latest threat came after Trump tweeted that soon-to-be former CIA Director John Brennan was the source of Trump's alleged dealings with Russia, Fortune reported.

    ">January 16, 2017

    ">January 16, 2017

