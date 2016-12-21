By Rare.us

Chef Anthony Bourdain will continue to discover parts unknown. But he’s vowed to leave one place undiscovered.

When asked by Eater about a new sushi resturant called Nakazawa opening in President-elect Donald Trump’s new Washington, D.C., hotel, Bourdain was pointedly honest.

"I will never eat in his restaurant," he said. "I have utter contempt for him, utter and complete contempt," he continued.

Bourdain also turned his criticism to celebrity chef David Burke, who replaced celebrity chef José Andrés after Andrés refused to work at the hotel, citing Trump’s racism as the reason.

Bourdain said that he did not find celebrity chefs teaming up with Trump "helpful." His criticism of Burke was even less diplomatic, calling the "Iron Chef America" chef a "steaming loaf of (expletive)." Bourdain added "feel free to quote me" to the sentiment. Burke did not respond to a request for comment.

It’s not just Trump, though. Anthony Bourdain stated that he had no desire to film an episode with Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton earlier in the campaign. He has, however, filmed an episode with President Obama.