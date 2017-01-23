Arthur Blank to send all Falcons employees to Super Bowl

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank celebrates with his team after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By Michael Cunningham

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Falcons franchise owner Arthur Blank plans to take all of the team's employees to Houston for the Super Bowl. The team employs about 500 people.

No further details of Blank's plans were available on Monday, the day after the Falcons beat the Packers for the NFC championship. The Falcons will play the AFC champion New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Feb. 5.

Blank would not be the first NFL franchise owner to take all of his employees to the Super Bowl along with the team.

The owners of both the Panthers and the Broncos paid for all of their employees to go to the 2016 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California.