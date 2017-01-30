Follow us on

Posted: 8:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Attorney: Seven detained after disembarking cruise at Port Canaveral

Royal Caribbean
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
File photo

By WFTV.com

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. —

Customs agents detained seven people, mostly Syrian nationals, after they disembarked a Royal Caribbean cruise at Port Canaveral Sunday morning, according to a volunteer attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Customs agents escorted the seven individuals into a room where they were held for 6 ½ hours before being released, the attorney said.

One of those detained was a Jewish refugee from Syria who has resided in the country for 20 years and her three children, who are U.S. citizens, the attorney said.

A spokesman for U.S. Customs was not immediately available for comment.

A spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean was not immediately available for comment as to whether it has issued travel notices to those who have booked cruises.

