Updated: 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 | Posted: 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
Baby girl shares food with dog, then gets angry when he wastes it
By HotTopics.tv
A video posted on viral video site Rumble shows a baby get frustrated when her furry friend wastes the food she shares with him.
The dog, a beagle named Charlie, watches little Laura Olivia longingly as she chows down, so she eventually reaches out and gives him a bite, only to watch him drop it on the floor.
Laura is older now, but the video was shared online at the beginning of this year.
Watch the funny moment in the video below.
Source: Baby shares food with dog, gets angry when he refuses it by Charliedadog on Rumble
