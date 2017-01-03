United Airlines is investigating how an employee became trapped in a plane's cargo hold on a flight between Charlotte and Washington, D.C.

By WSOCTV.com

United Airlines says it is investigating after a vendor employee was found unharmed in an aircraft's cargo hold following a flight from Charlotte to Washington Dulles International Airport.

The airline said in a statement on Monday that United Express Flight 6060, operated by Mesa Airlines, landed safely at Dulles on Sunday.

The statement said that once at the gate, an employee of the airline's ground handling vendor was found in the cargo area of the plane.

The employee, Reginald Gaskin, was not injured.

United statement:

United Express flight 6060 operated by Mesa Airlines from Charlotte Douglas to Washington-Dulles (IAD) landed safely at IAD yesterday. Once at the gate, an employee of the airline's ground handling vendor was found unharmed in the aircraft's cargo hold. We are looking into what happened.