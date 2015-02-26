Follow us on

News 104.5 WOKV
Posted: 11:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Beagle stops at nothing to get food off counter

An ingenious beagle was rewarded for his smarts after managing to get from a table to an out-of-reach counter where food was left.

The video shows the dog whining and looking longingly looking at the kitchen counter.

He manages to hop up onto the kitchen table and starts pawing at a chair. The dog tips the chair as if he's done it before, then leaps effortlessly onto the counter.

