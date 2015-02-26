Beagle stops at nothing to get food off counter

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:22 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
An ingenious beagle was rewarded for his smarts after managing to get from a table to an out-of-reach counter where food was left.
The video shows the dog whining and looking longingly looking at the kitchen counter.
He manages to hop up onto the kitchen table and starts pawing at a chair. The dog tips the chair as if he's done it before, then leaps effortlessly onto the counter.
">January 27, 2017
Is this a joke? All cos he wanted the chippy at the other side pic.twitter.com/XolGpZefni— LadyC (@courts_crawford)pic.twitter.com/XolGpZefni— LadyC (@courts_crawford) January 27, 2017
Is this a joke? All cos he wanted the chippy at the other side 😭😂😂
