Bernie Sanders brings 'yuge' Trump tweet to Senate floor

By Alex Thomas

When Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., took the Senate floor Wednesday morning, he shared the spotlight with an unusual prop – a large poster of one of one of President-elect Donald Trump's tweets.

">January 4, 2017

Sanders came armed with a giant printout of the May 2015 tweet, in which the president-elect wrote, “I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me.”

">May 7, 2015

Sanders implored Trump to “veto any proposal that cuts Medicare, that cuts Medicaid or that cuts Social Security.”

Sanders' communications director tweeted about the incident, saying Trump's former rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Sen. Ted Cruz, chuckled when he first saw the poster.

