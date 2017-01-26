Follow us on

Updated: 12:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Posted: 12:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017

'A bet's a bet': Seattle mayor hangs Falcons flag at City Hall

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Tevin Coleman #26 of the Atlanta Falcons is forced out of bounds by J.D. McKissic #30 of the Seattle Seahawks at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

By Hope Jensen

WSBTV.com

SEATTLE —

Before the Falcons-Seahawks playoff game on Jan. 14, the cities’ mayors made a friendly wager: whoever loses has to fly the winning team’s flag at City Hall.

">January 14, 2017

">January 14, 2017

The Falcons beat the Seahawks 36-20. The Falcons are now Super Bowl-bound.

">January 15, 2017

">January 15, 2017

The Seahawks flag won’t be seen flying in downtown Atlanta, but it’s a different story in Seattle.

This week, Seattle’s mayor, Ed Murray, announced via Twitter that they had completed their end of the deal by raising the Falcons’ flag over Seattle’s City Hall.

Murray posted a video on Sunday saying, “Congratulations Atlanta. Your Falcons beat our Seahawks. A bet’s a bet.”

The video shows an officer removing the Seahawks flag from the pole and replacing it with the Falcons flag. They also lit up their City Hall in red and closed the video by wishing the Falcons good luck.

">January 22, 2017

