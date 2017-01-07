Biological dad cut out of life of child produced during affair

By Jane Musgrave

When Christopher Farrell learned his girlfriend was pregnant, he was ecstatic. He painted the walls of a bedroom in his Loxahatchee house blue and filled them with lovable characters from the Disney classic “The Lion King.”

Weeks before his son’s August 2015 birth, he summoned his family to a baby shower to have them celebrate his good fortune. His girlfriend, who was at the top of the guest list, never showed up. Inexplicably, she didn’t return his phone calls or texts.

While Farrell didn’t know it at the time, it marked the end of his hopes of experiencing the joys of fatherhood.

Even though there is no question that Farrell is the child’s biological father, he has no right to see him, talk to him, support him or help raise him. Because Farrell’s girlfriend was married to another man when the boy was born and the couple want to raise the child together, by law Farrell has no claim to him.

