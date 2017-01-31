Black bear attacks man, his dog in front yard of Florida home

A Florida man and his dog were attacked by a black bear like this one in the front yard of their home.

A Florida man and his dog are recovering from injuries they sustained after they were attacked by a black bear in the front yard of their Gulf Breeze home.

The victim told investigators from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) that he was swatted by the bear after he went outside to help his dog, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

The man was treated and released from a local hospital. His dog did not sustain life-threatening injuries, either, according to a FWC press release .

The FWC said it is investigating the incident and will try to trap the bear.

The agency is warning residents about the state’s growing bear population and how to best avoid a confrontation with one, including securing garbage and removing other items that might attract bear.

The FWC has extensive information on the state’s black bears and how to live with them on its website MyFWC.com/Bear.