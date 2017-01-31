Black bear attacks man, his dog in front yard of Florida home

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:32 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A Florida man and his dog are recovering from injuries they sustained after they were attacked by a black bear in the front yard of their Gulf Breeze home.
The victim told investigators from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) that he was swatted by the bear after he went outside to help his dog, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
The man was treated and released from a local hospital. His dog did not sustain life-threatening injuries, either, according to a FWC press release .
The FWC said it is investigating the incident and will try to trap the bear.
>> Read more Floridoh! stories
The agency is warning residents about the state’s growing bear population and how to best avoid a confrontation with one, including securing garbage and removing other items that might attract bear.
The FWC has extensive information on the state’s black bears and how to live with them on its website MyFWC.com/Bear.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}