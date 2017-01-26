Follow us on

Posted: 6:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

Black bears become selfie experts on wildlife cameras

Bear
China Photos/Getty Images
Bear file photo

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

IMMOKALEE, Fla. —

The Kardashians have nothing on a group of bears in Florida.

A mother bear and her two cubs took 68 selfies on a wildlife camera set up in the Florida Panther National Nature Reserve north of the Everglades.

Carlton Ward Jr., who set up the camera, put together a clip of the cubs and their mother scratching, and just being bears in the wild and posted it on his Instagram account.

Ward told WTVT that he's a National Geographic explorer who is currently focusing on Florida wildlife.

